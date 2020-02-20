Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Chuy’s worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 21,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,101. The firm has a market cap of $410.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

