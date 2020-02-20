Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,097.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,753. The firm has a market cap of $905.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

