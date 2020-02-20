Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 119.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 13.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 879,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,263. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

