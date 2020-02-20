Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 346.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 185,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 387,481 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 468,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,827. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.