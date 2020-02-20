Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

WWD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.37. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,480 shares of company stock worth $9,201,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.