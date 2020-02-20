Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Photronics worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Photronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Photronics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,036 over the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $967.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

