Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 333.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Delphi Technologies worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

DLPH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 109,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

