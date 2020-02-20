Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.18 Million in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 397,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,869. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBCP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

