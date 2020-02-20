Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.76% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,558. Asure Software Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

