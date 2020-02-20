Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,769 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.