Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,368 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

