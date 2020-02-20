Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,520 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

