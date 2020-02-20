Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,041 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Manitowoc worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

