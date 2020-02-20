Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,288 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. 24,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.