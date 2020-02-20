Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 78,555 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

