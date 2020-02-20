Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,250 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC remained flat at $$24.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 436,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

