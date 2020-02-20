Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 365.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

