Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.