Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 120,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

