Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 830,085 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,425,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 722,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 16,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. National Securities started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 140,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

