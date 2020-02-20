Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Global by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

