Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 323,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 245.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 1,202,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

