Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,454 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,254. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.