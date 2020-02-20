Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,016 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.75.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

