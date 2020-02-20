Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,410 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 701,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

