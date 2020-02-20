Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,584 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ERIE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,596. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.05%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

