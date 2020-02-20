Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,941 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Baozun worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Baozun by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baozun by 61,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

