Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,711. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

