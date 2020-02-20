Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Penumbra by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.33. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.37, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.