Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Fly Leasing worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $238,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 85.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

FLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

