Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Saia worth $89,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Saia stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 348,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

