salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.17

News headlines about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a daily sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.36. 5,449,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 205.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,716 shares of company stock valued at $83,973,360. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

