Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 336.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

