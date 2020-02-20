SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of SBA Communications worth $97,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.13. 605,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.12. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $178.57 and a 52-week high of $294.77. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.