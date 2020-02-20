SCRIV NETWORK Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,764.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,764.00 and $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

