Sentient Coin (SEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,835.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $666,178.00 and approximately $21,835.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.01093549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00212646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00067423 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004576 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.