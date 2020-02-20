Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $44,939.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

