Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.21

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SVW stock opened at A$21.57 ($15.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. Seven Group has a 52 week low of A$15.52 ($11.01) and a 52 week high of A$21.96 ($15.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$18.69.

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Warwick Smith sold 2,040 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57), for a total transaction of A$41,922.00 ($29,731.91).

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

