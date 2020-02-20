SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 13% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $597,861.00 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.02703938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.03927492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00745682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00814473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00095605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010097 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00639712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,218,670 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.