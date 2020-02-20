Silverway 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,729.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $45,729.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.03927492 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002281 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00751766 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Silverway Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

