Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $888.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Smartgroup has a 1-year low of A$6.54 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.28.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

