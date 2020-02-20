Social Send Price Up 57.7% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $348,061.00 and $13.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018373 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004227 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004529 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,759,826 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

