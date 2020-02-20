Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price

News stories about Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Silvercorp Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,572. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of $953.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$72,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,304. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,841,304.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $136,116.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

