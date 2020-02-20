Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.

ASX SHL opened at A$31.29 ($22.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.25. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of A$23.25 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of A$31.75 ($22.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.07 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,070.00 ($20,617.02).

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.