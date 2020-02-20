Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) Plans $0.12 Interim Dividend

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of SPK opened at A$4.61 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of A$4.56 ($3.23).

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

