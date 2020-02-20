Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cerner by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Cerner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,920,956 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 1,553,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

