Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 400,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,966. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.