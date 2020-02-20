Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.97 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

