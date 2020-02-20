Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,305 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.47. 1,006,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

