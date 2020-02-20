Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,195,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $156,073.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

